Prologis (PLD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Prologis (PLD) closed at $116.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.18%.

The the stock of industrial real estate developer has risen by 2.57% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 5.14% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 17, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.33, reflecting a 27.32% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.86 billion, reflecting a 12.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.42 per share and a revenue of $7.52 billion, signifying shifts of -3.39% and +10.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.14% downward. Prologis is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.14. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.59.

It is also worth noting that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.