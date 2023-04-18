Prologis (PLD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Prologis (PLD) reported revenue of $1.63 billion, up 51.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +0.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Prologis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Rental : $1.63 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.7% year over year.

: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.7% year over year. Revenues- Development management and other : $0.12 million compared to the $4.85 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $0.12 million compared to the $4.85 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenues- Strategic capital : $134.70 million compared to the $126.89 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.

: $134.70 million compared to the $126.89 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.50 versus $0.57 estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of Prologis have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

