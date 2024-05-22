Prologis (PLD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Prologis (PLD) ending at $109.22, denoting a -1.25% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 5.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Prologis in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.34, marking a 26.78% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.86 billion, reflecting a 12.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.42 per share and a revenue of $7.53 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.39% and +10.38%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% lower. Prologis presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Prologis is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.33.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 2.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

