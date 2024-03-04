Prologis (PLD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $133.61, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer witnessed a gain of 4.14% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.94% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Prologis in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.29, indicating a 5.74% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.81 billion, indicating a 10.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.50 per share and revenue of $7.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.96% and +9.56%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. As of now, Prologis holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.47 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.04 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that PLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.69. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.39 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

