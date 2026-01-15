Prologis (PLD) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Prologis (PLD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, indicating a decline of 4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.1 billion, representing an increase of 8.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Prologis metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Strategic capital' will reach $142.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -43.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Development management and other' should arrive at $7.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rental' stands at $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Occupancy' of 94.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $634.69 million.

Over the past month, shares of Prologis have returned +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, PLD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.