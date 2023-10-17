Prologis' (PLD) Q3 FFO and Revenues Beat, '23 View Raised

Prologis, Inc. PLD reported third-quarter 2023 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.30, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. The figure, however, declined 24.9% from the year-ago quarter.



The results of this industrial REIT reflect healthy rent growth. However, lower occupancy and higher interest expenses were undermining factors. PLD also raised the midpoint of its 2023 core FFO per share guidance by a cent.



Shares of the company are trending marginally up during the initial hours of today’s trading session.



Prologis generated rental revenues of $1.78 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion. The figure increased a whopping 53.8% from the year-ago period’s $1.15 billion. Total revenues were $1.92 billion, up from the prior-year quarter’s $1.75 billion.



Per Hamid R. Moghadam, the co-founder and CEO of the company, “Our results reflect strong execution by our team and the quality of our global portfolio. That said, until there is more stability in the economy, negative customer sentiment will weigh on demand. We remain focused on capturing our embedded lease mark-to-market, building out our land bank into a favorable future supply environment, and partnering with our customers to address their most critical pain points.”

Quarter in Detail

In the quarter under review, 46.4 million square feet of leases commenced in the company’s owned and managed portfolio, with 42.3 million square feet in the operating portfolio and 4.1 million square feet in the development portfolio. The retention level was 76.8% in the reported quarter.



The average occupancy level in Prologis’ owned and managed portfolio was 97.1% in the third quarter, falling 40 basis points (bps) from the prior quarter and 60 bps from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for average occupancy was 97.3%.



Prologis’ share of net effective rent change was 84% in the July-September quarter. This marked an all-time high and was led by the United States at 96.6%. The cash rent change of 54.2%, too, represented an all-time high. Consequently, cash same-store net operating income (NOI) grew 9.5%.



The company’s share of building acquisitions amounted to $66 million in the third quarter. Development stabilization aggregated $456 million, while development starts totaled $943 million, with 72.6% being build to suit. PLD’s total dispositions and contributions were $486 million.



However, during the reported quarter, interest expenses jumped significantly on a year-over-year basis to $181.1 million.

Liquidity

Prologis exited the third quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $740.8 million, up from $531.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023.



Debt, as a percentage of the total market capitalization, was 22.3% as of Sep 30, 2023. The company's weighted average interest rate on its share of the total debt was 2.9%, with a weighted average term of 9.5 years. Prologis and its co-investment ventures issued $1.4 billion of debt in the reported quarter at a weighted average interest rate of 3.2%, with a weighted average term of 5.9 years.

2023 Guidance

Prologis raised its core FFO per share guidance for 2023 to the range of $5.58-$5.60 from $5.56-$5.60 expected earlier, suggesting a cent’s increase at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $5.59.



The company now estimates cash same-store NOI (Prologis share) between 9.75% and 10.00%, up 12.5 basis points at the midpoint than what was guided earlier. PLD also raised the lower end of its outlook for average occupancy to 97.25-97.50% from 97.00-97.50% projected earlier.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

