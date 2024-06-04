Prologis (PLD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Prologis (PLD) ended the recent trading session at $108.77, demonstrating a +1.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.

The industrial real estate developer's shares have seen an increase of 2.61% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.86 billion, up 12.48% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.42 per share and a revenue of $7.53 billion, representing changes of -3.39% and +10.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.16% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Prologis is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.47.

We can additionally observe that PLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.