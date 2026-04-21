Is Prologis (PLD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Prologis (PLD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Prologis is one of 835 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PLD has returned 13.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 0.8% on average. This means that Prologis is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.6%.

In Banco Do Brasil SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Prologis belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.8% so far this year, so PLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Banco Do Brasil SA, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #151. The industry has moved +5.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Prologis and Banco Do Brasil SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.