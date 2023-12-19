Prologis (PLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $133.75, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

The the stock of industrial real estate developer has risen by 19.53% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 7.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Prologis in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.78 billion, indicating a 12.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.60 per share and a revenue of $6.85 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.53% and +39.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Prologis presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.69 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.