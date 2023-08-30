Prologis (PLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $125.70, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 0.74% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.71 billion, up 48.5% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.39 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.07.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 2.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Prologis, Inc. (PLD)

