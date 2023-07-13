Prologis (PLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $126.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 2.43% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 18, 2023. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.66 billion, up 52.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion, which would represent changes of +6.2% and +37.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Prologis is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.68, so we one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.91 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

