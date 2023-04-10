Prologis (PLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $123.74, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 4.93% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Prologis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.63 billion, up 51.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.51 per share and revenue of $6.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.78% and +37.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.28 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.73.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 3.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

