Prologis (PLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $127.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 3.55% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.63 billion, up 51.34% from the year-ago period.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $6.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.17% and +37.88%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Prologis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.01.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 3.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

