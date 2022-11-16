Prologis (PLD) Launches Two EV Truck Charging Installations

As part of the Prologis Mobility platform, Prologis, Inc. PLD announced the launch of two significant electric truck charging installations in Southern California, which has two of the United States’ busiest ports.



The projects are located in Sante Fe Springs and the City of Commerce, and provide more than 4 megawatts of total installed charging capacity.



The logistics real estate industry is expanding on robust demand from faster e-commerce adoption, growth in industries and companies striving to improve supply-chain efficiencies. This industry is anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping a carbon-free transportation future. Hence, PLD’s recent move seems prudent.



With this new launch, Performance Team, a leading national logistics company, will be able to simultaneously charge up to 38 of its Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 battery-electric trucks through these two charging sites.



Additionally, Prologis and Performance Team are jointly working to install EV charging infrastructure in several large industrial markets in the United States.



Per Hamid R. Moghadam, co-founder and CEO of Prologis, “Fleet electrification is a major priority for our customers and, as part of our Essentials platform, Prologis Mobility offers a turnkey solution that simplifies the transition to zero emissions vehicles.”



Prologis Mobility holds deep internal expertise in EV, utility engagement and industrial real estate development. This enables it to render innovative solutions with simple usage-based pricing.



Moreover, the Prologis Mobility team is exploring other options for sustainable energy, such as hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles and Compressed and Renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG).



Prologis’ recent move also resonates with the State of California’s aim to achieve a target of 100 percent zero-emissions for passenger and light-duty truck sales by 2035, medium and heavy-duty trucks by 2045 and drayage trucks by 2035. The State of New York has also set similar goals.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past three months, PLD shares have gained 10.9% compared with its industry’s growth of 5.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI, Lamar Advertising LAMR and Equity Commonwealth EQC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ current-year FFO per share is currently pegged at $1.91.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamar Advertising’s 2022 FFO per share presently stands at $7.34.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Equity Commonwealth’s ongoing year’s FFO per share is pegged at 16 cents, presently.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.