Prologis (PLD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Prologis (PLD) standing at $108.42, reflecting a +0.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.

The industrial real estate developer's stock has dropped by 11.92% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 6.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 17, 2023. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.17%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.71 billion, indicating a 48.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.33% and +37.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% upward. As of now, Prologis holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.79, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.14. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 181, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

