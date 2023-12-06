Prologis (PLD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $119.05, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer witnessed a gain of 13.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 5.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.61%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.78 billion, showing a 12.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $6.85 billion, indicating changes of +8.53% and +39.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Prologis holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.19. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.91 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

