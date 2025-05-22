Prologis (PLD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $105.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%.

The industrial real estate developer's stock has climbed by 3.14% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 9.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.40, indicating a 4.48% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.98 billion, up 6.97% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.69 per share and a revenue of $8.02 billion, signifying shifts of +2.34% and +6.71%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Prologis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. As of now, Prologis holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Prologis is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.08 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

