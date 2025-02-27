Prologis (PLD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the latest trading day at $122.77, indicating a +0.5% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.59% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.45%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 2.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.81%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.95 billion, indicating a 6.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.73 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, signifying shifts of +3.06% and +6.56%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. As of now, Prologis holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.33. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.22.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 2.92. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.14.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

