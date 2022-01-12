Prologis (PLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $153.24, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 3.62% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 19, 2022. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, up 7.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.04 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.68, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

