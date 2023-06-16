Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $122.63, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 0.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Prologis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, up 51.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.67 billion, up 52.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $6.73 billion, which would represent changes of +6.4% and +36.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.93, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

