Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $124.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 2.67% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.39% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.01%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.63 billion, up 51.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.51 per share and revenue of $6.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.78% and +37.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. Prologis is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.96.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

