Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $116, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 4.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.35 billion, up 25.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.12 per share and revenue of $4.7 billion, which would represent changes of +23.37% and +13.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.93, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

