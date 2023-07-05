Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $123.99, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 1.57% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 18, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, up 51.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.67 billion, up 52.34% from the prior-year quarter.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.2% and +37.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.59 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.68, so we one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.