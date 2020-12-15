Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $96.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 6.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39%.

PLD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $995.32 million, up 37.5% from the year-ago period.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $3.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.9% and +33.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PLD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PLD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PLD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.56, which means PLD is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 3.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.99 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Prologis, Inc. (PLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.