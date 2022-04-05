Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $166.28, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 9.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Prologis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2022. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 6.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.06 per share and revenue of $4.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.93% and +8.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% higher. Prologis is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.56, so we one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 3.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

