Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $149.17, marking a +0.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 1.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 6.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 11.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 6.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $4.51 billion, which would represent changes of +22.17% and +8.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% higher. Prologis is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.19 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.07.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 3.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

