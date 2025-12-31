Prologis (PLD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Prologis (PLD) was down 1.05% at $127.66. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer have appreciated by 0.06% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.1%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Prologis in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 21, 2026. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.1 billion, reflecting a 8.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.8 per share and revenue of $8.17 billion, which would represent changes of +4.32% and +8.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Prologis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.07.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.56.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

