Prologis (PLD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Prologis (PLD) closed at $114.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.23%.

The the stock of industrial real estate developer has risen by 11.26% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 11.65% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 10.72%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.78 billion, up 12.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $6.85 billion, which would represent changes of +8.53% and +39.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% increase. Right now, Prologis possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prologis has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.19 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.8.

Investors should also note that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.37 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

