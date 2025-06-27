Prologis (PLD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Prologis (PLD) was up +1.18% at $105.62. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

The stock of industrial real estate developer has fallen by 4.43% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Prologis in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 16, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 5.22% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2 billion, indicating a 7.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.7 per share and revenue of $8.09 billion, indicating changes of +2.52% and +7.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. Right now, Prologis possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Prologis is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.31. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.52.

We can additionally observe that PLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.41.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

