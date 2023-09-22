Prologis (PLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $114.07, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 5.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, down 27.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.71 billion, up 48.36% from the year-ago period.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.33% and +37.09%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Prologis is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.7.

Also, we should mention that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

