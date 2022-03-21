Prologis (PLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $158.92, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 12.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 11.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 6.41% from the year-ago period.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $4.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.17% and +8.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% higher. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.41, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PLD has a PEG ratio of 3.85 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.