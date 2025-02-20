Prologis (PLD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the latest trading day at $120.90, indicating a -0.6% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 5.65% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Prologis in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.38, marking a 7.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion, up 6.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.77 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.78% and +6.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Prologis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower within the past month. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Prologis is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.08. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.45 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that PLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.7. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

