Prologis (PLD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Prologis (PLD) ended the recent trading session at $124.61, demonstrating a -1.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 1.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 16, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 6.15% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.9 billion, indicating a 7.03% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.42 per share and a revenue of $7.52 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.39% and +10.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.08% increase. Prologis presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Prologis is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.28. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.14.

We can additionally observe that PLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.5.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.