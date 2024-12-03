Prologis (PLD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $116.40, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.4%.

The the stock of industrial real estate developer has risen by 1.74% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.75%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Prologis in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, up 10.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.94 billion, up 10.48% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.44 per share and a revenue of $7.52 billion, representing changes of -3.03% and +10.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Prologis is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.58.

Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 3.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

