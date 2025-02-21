Prologis (PLD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Prologis (PLD) closed the latest trading day at $120.97, indicating a +0.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer have appreciated by 1.99% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Prologis in its upcoming release. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.81%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.95 billion, indicating a 6.9% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $8.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.06% and +6.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.34% decrease. Prologis is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Prologis is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.49, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

