Prologis (PLD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $96.23, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.06%.

The industrial real estate developer's stock has dropped by 14.02% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 4.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 16, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.38, showcasing a 7.81% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.94 billion, indicating a 5.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.73 per share and a revenue of $7.96 billion, indicating changes of +3.06% and +5.87%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Prologis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Prologis boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Prologis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.55.

Investors should also note that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

