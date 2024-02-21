Prologis (PLD) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Prologis (PLD) closed the most recent trading day at $133.42, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer witnessed a gain of 4.17% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.29, showcasing a 5.74% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.81 billion, indicating a 10.68% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.50 per share and revenue of $7.47 billion, which would represent changes of -1.96% and +9.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Prologis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% increase. Prologis presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.94, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that PLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.55.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.