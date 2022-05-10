US Markets
Prologis offers to buy Duke Realty in $23.7 bln deal

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Prologis Inc, a warehouse real estate company, said on Tuesday it had offered to buy Duke Realty Corp in an all-stock deal valuing its smaller peer at $23.7 billion.

Prologis said it was reiterating its offer after Duke rejected a proposal, made in private, earlier this month.

The company's offer values Duke, an owner and operator of industrial real estate, at $61.68 per share - an over 29% premium on its stock's closing price on Monday.

Duke did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Its shares jumped 22% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

