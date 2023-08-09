Prologis Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing VICI Properties

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) has taken over the #42 spot from VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Prologis Inc versus VICI Properties Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (PLD plotted in blue; VICI plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PLD vs. VICI:

PLD is currently trading down about 0.3%, while VICI is up about 0.8% midday Wednesday.

