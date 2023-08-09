News & Insights

Markets
PLD

Prologis Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing VICI Properties

August 09, 2023 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) has taken over the #42 spot from VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Prologis Inc versus VICI Properties Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (PLD plotted in blue; VICI plotted in green):

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PLD vs. VICI:

PLD,VICI Relative Performance Chart

PLD is currently trading down about 0.3%, while VICI is up about 0.8% midday Wednesday.

Favorites »

Also see:
 Funds Holding KBND
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ALLE
 DFAS Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLD
VICI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.