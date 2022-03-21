US Markets
PLD

Prologis launches bid for Blackstone's 21 bln euros warehouse portfolio - FT

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Prologis Inc, the world's biggest warehouse owner, has launched a bid to buy Blackstone Inc's portfolio of logistics properties in what would be the largest ever private real estate deal, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

March 21 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc PLD.N, the world's biggest warehouse owner, has launched a bid to buy Blackstone Inc's BX.N portfolio of logistics properties in what would be the largest ever private real estate deal, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Prologis has made a non-binding offer of a little over 21 billion euros ($23.14 billion) for Mileway, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter. (https://on.ft.com/3ItGTaI)

Blackstone launched Mileway in 2019 to operate the more than 1,000 logistics assets the private equity firm has bought to build up its last-mile business to deliver goods to tenants in its properties.

Of 20 or so prospective buyers approached by Morgan Stanley, the bank managing the process, eight looked seriously at Mileway but only Prologis submitted a non-binding bid, the Financial Times reported.

Blackstone and Prologis declined to comment.

Last month, Blackstone announced plans to recapitalise Mileway, providing a chance to existing investors in the logistics company to retain or increase their shareholding, or exit for cash.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLD BX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular