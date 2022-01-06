Prologis, Inc.'s (NYSE:PLD) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 22% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Prologis' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Prologis is:

5.9% = US$2.2b ÷ US$37b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.06.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Prologis' Earnings Growth And 5.9% ROE

On the face of it, Prologis' ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.6%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, Prologis has shown a modest net income growth of 5.3% over the past five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Prologis' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 8.8% in the same period.

NYSE:PLD Past Earnings Growth January 6th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is PLD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PLD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Prologis Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Prologis seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 53%, meaning the company retains only 47% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Additionally, Prologis has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 51%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Prologis' future ROE will be 5.4% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Prologis. Although the company has shown a fair bit of growth in earnings, the reinvestment rate is low. Meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits and reinvesting that at a higher rate of return. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

