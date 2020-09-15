Dividends
PLD

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $101.95, the dividend yield is 2.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLD was $101.95, representing a -4.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.73 and a 70.43% increase over the 52 week low of $59.82.

PLD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). PLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports PLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.39%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PLD as a top-10 holding:

  • Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)
  • J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBRE)
  • First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)
  • iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
  • SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USRT with an increase of 15.92% over the last 100 days. XLRE has the highest percent weighting of PLD at 9.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLD

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular