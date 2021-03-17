Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.62% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLD was $104.23, representing a -7.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.37 and a 74.24% increase over the 52 week low of $59.82.

PLD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). PLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports PLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.78%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PLD as a top-10 holding:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWR with an increase of 22.53% over the last 100 days. XLRE has the highest percent weighting of PLD at 9.21%.

