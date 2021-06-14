Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $124.71, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLD was $124.71, representing a -1.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $126.32 and a 41.83% increase over the 52 week low of $87.93.

PLD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) and Public Storage (PSA). PLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports PLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.24%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PLD as a top-10 holding:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (PLD)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (PLD)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (PLD)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (PLD)

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (PLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWR with an increase of 26.68% over the last 100 days. XLRE has the highest percent weighting of PLD at 9.74%.

