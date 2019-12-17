Dividends
Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.36, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLD was $88.36, representing a -4.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.80 and a 60.04% increase over the 52 week low of $55.21.

PLD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports PLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.31%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PLD as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (ICF)
  • SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
  • Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
  • First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)
  • iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USRT with an increase of 1.82% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of PLD at 8.47%.

