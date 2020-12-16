Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99.55, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLD was $99.55, representing a -11.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.37 and a 66.42% increase over the 52 week low of $59.82.

PLD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). PLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports PLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.97%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PLD as a top-10 holding:

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBRE)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWR with an increase of 14.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PLD at 9.59%.

