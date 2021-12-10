Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2021

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $157.56, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLD was $157.56, representing a -2.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $161.11 and a 69.27% increase over the 52 week low of $93.08.

PLD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). PLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65. Zacks Investment Research reports PLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.46%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pld Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PLD as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (VETS)

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE)

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VETS with an increase of 67.04% over the last 100 days. INDS has the highest percent weighting of PLD at 15.68%.

