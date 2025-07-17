Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Opinions on Q2 2025 Earnings Report

Recent discussions on X surrounding Prologis, Inc. (PLD) have largely centered on the company’s Q2 2025 earnings report, which showed a notable beat on core FFO and strong revenue growth. Many users highlighted the company's robust leasing pipeline and year-over-year increases in rental revenue, with some expressing optimism about the firm’s strategic focus on data centers and energy infrastructure. The chatter reflects a keen interest in how these operational strengths could position Prologis in the evolving industrial real estate market.

Additionally, there’s been attention on analyst upgrades, with posts noting a significant price target increase by a major financial institution, signaling confidence in Prologis’s future performance. Some discussions also touched on the company’s raised full-year FFO guidance, though a few pointed out concerns over specific metrics like AFFO growth potentially lagging due to capital expenditures. This mix of perspectives keeps the conversation dynamic, as stakeholders weigh the balance of short-term wins against longer-term challenges.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Prologis, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLD stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Prologis, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Prologis, Inc. insiders have traded $PLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GHAZAL (Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,997 shares for an estimated $1,305,783

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Prologis, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 765 institutional investors add shares of Prologis, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 641 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Prologis, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Underperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Prologis, Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLD forecast page.

Prologis, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLD recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $119.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Dilts from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $119.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 David Rodgers from Baird set a target price of $120.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $120.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Michael Carroll from RBC Capital set a target price of $117.0 on 04/29/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.