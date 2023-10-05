Prologis Inc - 8.54% PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser Q (PLDGP) Price Target Increased by 13.34% to 76.08

The average one-year price target for Prologis Inc - 8.54% PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser Q (OTC:PLDGP) has been revised to 76.08 / share. This is an increase of 13.34% from the prior estimate of 67.12 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 67.48 to a high of 88.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.06% from the latest reported closing price of 56.75 / share.

Prologis Inc - 8.54% PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser Q Declares $1.07 Dividend

On September 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share ($4.27 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 18, 2023 received the payment on October 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.07 per share.

At the current share price of $56.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis Inc - 8.54% PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser Q. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLDGP is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.54% to 271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLDGP by 13.64% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLDGP by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLDGP by 6.01% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLDGP by 9.19% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLDGP by 10.25% over the last quarter.

