Prologis Inc - 8.54% PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser Q (PLDGP) Declares $1.07 Dividend

Prologis Inc - 8.54% PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser Q said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share ($4.27 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $54.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.83%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis Inc - 8.54% PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser Q. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 7.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLDGP is 0.24%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 254K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prologis Inc - 8.54% PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser Q is 67.05. The forecasts range from a low of 58.84 to a high of $92.24. The average price target represents an increase of 23.04% from its latest reported closing price of 54.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prologis Inc - 8.54% PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser Q is 4,766MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLDGP by 8.71% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLDGP by 8.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLDGP by 7.65% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 13.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLDGP by 5.51% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLDGP by 8.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.